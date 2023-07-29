The 2023 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities will see Augusto Nunez as part of the field in Blaine, Minnesota from July 27-30, up against the par-71, 7,431-yard course, with a purse of $7,800,000.00 at stake.

Looking to place a wager on Nunez at the 3M Open this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Augusto Nunez Insights

Nunez has finished under par seven times and posted three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He has yet to finish any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 12 rounds, Nunez has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

In his past five tournaments, Nunez has not finished in the top 20.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut once.

Nunez has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 44 -4 281 0 11 0 0 $334,822

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

3M Open Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,017 yards, 414 yards shorter than the 7,431-yard par 71 for this week's tournament.

Golfers at TPC Twin Cities have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The average course Nunez has played i the last year (7,298 yards) is 133 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,431).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Nunez's Last Time Out

Nunez finished in the 59th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Barracuda Championship, with an average of par.

He averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the Barracuda Championship, which landed him in the 53rd percentile among all competitors.

Nunez was better than just 27% of the field at the Barracuda Championship on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.53.

Nunez shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship (the tournament average was 1.6).

On the 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Nunez carded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (2.2).

Nunez carded more birdies or better (12) than the field average of 6.4 on the 44 par-4s at the Barracuda Championship.

At that most recent tournament, Nunez's par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse 10 times (worse than the field average, 5.6).

Nunez ended the Barracuda Championship with a birdie or better on four of 12 par-5s, less than the field average, 4.3.

On the 12 par-5s at the Barracuda Championship, Nunez fell short compared to the field average of 0.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Nunez Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.