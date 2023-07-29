The 2023 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities will have Andrew Landry in the field in Blaine, Minnesota from July 27-30, up against the par-71, 7,431-yard course, with a purse of $7,800,000.00 at stake.

Andrew Landry Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Landry has shot better than par on 10 occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.

Landry has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his past five events, Landry's average finish has been 62nd.

He has made the cut in four of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 60 -3 283 0 10 0 0 $186,215

3M Open Insights and Stats

Landry fell short of the cut line in each of his last three trips to this event.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,017 yards, 414 yards shorter than the 7,431-yard par 71 for this week's event.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC Twin Cities has a recent scoring average of -8.

The courses that Landry has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,249 yards, while TPC Twin Cities will be 7,431 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Landry's Last Time Out

Landry shot below average on the eight par-3 holes at the Barbasol Championship, with an average of 3.38 strokes to finish in the fourth percentile of the field.

His 4.15-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Barbasol Championship was below average, putting him in the 16th percentile of the field.

Landry was better than 85% of the field at the Barbasol Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.5.

Landry did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Barbasol Championship (the tournament average was 1.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Barbasol Championship, Landry had three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.9).

Landry recorded fewer birdies or better (one) than the field average of 5.2 on the 20 par-4s at the Barbasol Championship.

In that most recent competition, Landry carded a bogey or worse on three of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 4.9).

Landry ended the Barbasol Championship registering a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 6.2 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Barbasol Championship averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Landry finished without one.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

+75000

