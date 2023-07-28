Friday's game features the Minnesota Twins (54-50) and the Kansas City Royals (29-75) facing off at Kauffman Stadium in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Twins according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on July 28.

The Twins will give the ball to Sonny Gray (4-4, 3.07 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Brady Singer (6-8, 5.55 ERA).

Twins vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, July 28, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Twins vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Twins 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

This season, the Twins have been favored 66 times and won 41, or 62.1%, of those games.

Minnesota has a record of 14-9 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -165 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota ranks 18th in the majors with 457 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.

