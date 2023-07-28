After exiting in the round of 64 of the Wimbledon in her last tournament (knocked out by Donna Vekic), Sloane Stephens will begin the Citi Open against Lauren Davis (in the round of 32). Stephens' odds are +2800 to win this tournament at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center.

Stephens at the 2023 Citi Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: July 28 - August 7

July 28 - August 7 Venue: Rock Creek Park Tennis Center

Rock Creek Park Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Stephens' Next Match

In her opener at the Citi Open, on Monday, July 31 (at 2:40 PM ET) in the round of 32, Stephens will meet Davis.

Stephens Stats

Stephens last played on July 6, 2023, a 6-4, 5-7, 4-6 defeat by No. 21-ranked Vekic in the Round of 64 of the Wimbledon.

The 30-year-old Stephens is 20-19 over the past year and is still looking for her first tournament win.

Stephens has a match record of 11-13 on hard courts over the last 12 months.

Stephens has played 21.3 games per match in her 39 matches over the past 12 months across all court types.

In her 24 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Stephens has played 20.8 games per match.

Over the past year, Stephens has won 64.4% of her service games, and she has won 37.7% of her return games.

Stephens has won 35.1% of her return games on hard courts over the past 12 months. Meanwhile, she has claimed 62.3% of her service games during that timeframe.

