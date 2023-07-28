Sebastian Baez's run in the Generali Open in Kitzbühel, Austria has advanced to the quarterfinals, where he will meet Alex Molcan. Baez currently has the second-best odds at +600 to win this tournament at Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel.

Baez at the 2023 Generali Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 28 - August 5

July 28 - August 5 Venue: Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel

Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel Location: Kitzbühel, Austria

Kitzbühel, Austria Court Surface: Clay

Baez's Next Match

Baez has reached the quarterfinals, where he will face Molcan on Thursday, August 3 at 5:00 AM ET (after getting past Roberto Carballes Baena 6-1, 6-2).

Baez Stats

Baez beat No. 64-ranked Carballes Baena 6-1, 6-2 on Wednesday to reach the .

In 28 tournaments over the past year, Baez has won once, and his overall record is 17-27.

Baez has won one tournament over the past 12 months on clay, with a match record of 14-12 on that surface.

Through 44 matches over the past year (across all court types), Baez has played 23.2 games per match. He won 47.3% of them.

Over the past 12 months, Baez has played 26 matches on clay, and 24.2 games per match.

Baez, over the past year, has won 71.3% of his service games and 23.3% of his return games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages on clay over the past 12 months, Baez has won 74.0% of his games on serve, and 28.9% on return.

