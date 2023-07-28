The New York Liberty (18-5) and Aerial Powers' Minnesota Lynx (11-13) square off at Barclays Center on Friday, July 28, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

New York beat Atlanta 95-84 in its last game. Breanna Stewart led the way with 33 points, 12 rebounds and five assists, followed by Jonquel Jones with 19 points and 13 rebounds. With Napheesa Collier (24 PTS, 11 REB, 4 STL, 45 FG%) contriburing the best performance on the team, Minnesota won 97-92 against Washington. Diamond Miller also added 21 points and nine assists to the effort.

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Liberty vs. Lynx Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Liberty (-2000 to win)

Liberty (-2000 to win) Who's the underdog?: Lynx (+900 to win)

Lynx (+900 to win) What's the spread?: Liberty (-14.5)

Liberty (-14.5) What's the over/under?: 168.5

168.5 When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, July 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ION

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Lynx Season Stats

The Lynx are eighth in the league in points scored (79.9 per game) and third-worst in points allowed (85.5).

On the glass, Minnesota is sixth in the league in rebounds (34.4 per game). It is fifth in rebounds allowed (34.5 per game).

The Lynx are eighth in the WNBA in assists (18.8 per game) in 2023.

With 13.1 turnovers committed per game and 12.9 turnovers forced, Minnesota is sixth and ninth in the league, respectively.

In 2023 the Lynx are third-worst in the WNBA in 3-point makes (6.5 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (31%).

Defensively, Minnesota is worst in the league in 3-pointers conceded per game at 9.4. And it is third-worst in 3-point percentage conceded at 36.3%.

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Lynx Home/Away Splits

The Lynx put up more points per game at home (80.8) than away (78.7), but also allow more at home (86.8) than on the road (83.7).

This season, Minnesota is averaging fewer rebounds at home (34.2 per game) than away (34.7). But it is also giving up fewer rebounds at home (33.5) than on the road (36).

At home the Lynx are averaging 19.5 assists per game, 1.8 more than away (17.7).

This season Minnesota is committing more turnovers at home (13.6 per game) than on the road (12.4). And it is forcing fewer turnovers at home (12.7) than on the road (13.1).

This year the Lynx are making an equal amount of 3-pointers at home and on the road (6.5 per game). But they have a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.6%) than on the road (30.2%).

Minnesota concedes fewer 3-pointers per game at home (8.8) than away (10.3), and it allows a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.9%) than away (36.8%).

Lynx Moneyline and ATS Records

This season, the Lynx have won six out of the 16 games, or 37.5%, in which they've been the underdog.

The Lynx have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +900 odds on them winning this game.

Minnesota is 11-12-0 against the spread this year.

Minnesota doesn't have a win ATS (0-3) as a 14.5-point underdog or greater this year.

The Lynx have a 10.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.