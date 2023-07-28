Breanna Stewart will lead the New York Liberty (18-5) into a matchup with the Minnesota Lynx (11-13) one game after putting up 33 points in a 95-84 win over the Dream. The game is on Friday, July 28, 2023, at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Liberty or Lynx with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Lynx vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ION

ION Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Lynx gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Lynx vs. Liberty

Minnesota scores just 2.5 fewer points per game (79.9) than New York allows its opponents to score (82.4).

The Lynx have compiled a 10-5 straight-up record in games they shoot above 42.4% from the field.

Minnesota shoots 31% from beyond the arc this season. That's 4.7 percentage points lower than New York has allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (35.7%).

The Lynx have a 3-3 record when the team makes more than 35.7% of their three-point attempts.

New York and Minnesota rebound at about the same rate, with New York averaging 3.3 more rebounds per game.

Lynx Recent Performance

The Lynx are tallying 83 points per contest in their previous 10 games, compared to their season average of 79.9.

Minnesota has performed worse defensively in its last 10 games, ceding 88.2 points per contest, 2.7 more points than its season average of 85.5.

The Lynx are making 6.8 three-pointers per contest with a 32.9% three-point percentage over their last 10 games, compared to their season averages of 6.5 and 31%.

Lynx Injuries