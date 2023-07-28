At Barclays Center on Friday, July 28, 2023, the New York Liberty (18-5) aim to build on a four-game winning stretch when they host the Minnesota Lynx (11-13) at 8:00 PM ET. The game airs on ION.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Lynx vs. Liberty matchup in this article.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Lynx vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Lynx vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Lynx vs. Liberty Betting Trends

The Liberty have compiled a 9-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Lynx have compiled an 11-12-0 record against the spread this year.

New York has not covered the spread this season (0-4 ATS) when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.

Minnesota has been an underdog by 14.5 points or more this year three times and failed to cover in all three.

In the Liberty's 22 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.

A total of 12 Lynx games this year have gone over the point total.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.