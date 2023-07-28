Kyle Farmer Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Kyle Farmer -- with a slugging percentage of .655 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the hill, on July 28 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Mariners.
Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Kyle Farmer At The Plate
- Farmer has eight doubles, two triples, six home runs and 14 walks while batting .255.
- Farmer has picked up a hit in 38 of 70 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.
- Looking at the 70 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in six of them (8.6%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Farmer has an RBI in 16 of 70 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 40.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 4.3%.
Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|30
|.252
|AVG
|.258
|.331
|OBP
|.300
|.374
|SLG
|.430
|8
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|12
|34/8
|K/BB
|25/6
|0
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Royals' 5.21 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (126 total, 1.2 per game).
- Singer makes the start for the Royals, his 21st of the season. He is 6-8 with a 5.55 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 26-year-old's 5.55 ERA ranks 57th, 1.472 WHIP ranks 57th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 47th among qualifying pitchers this season.
