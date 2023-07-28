On Friday, Joey Gallo (.207 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Brady Singer
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Joey Gallo At The Plate

  • Gallo is batting .173 with nine doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 35 walks.
  • Gallo has picked up a hit in 40.0% of his 80 games this year, with multiple hits in 7.5% of those games.
  • Looking at the 80 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 16 of them (20.0%), and in 6.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 23.8% of his games this year, Gallo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • In 28 of 80 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
40 GP 38
.179 AVG .167
.287 OBP .291
.393 SLG .500
13 XBH 14
5 HR 12
13 RBI 19
55/16 K/BB 56/19
0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.21).
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (126 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Royals are sending Singer (6-8) to the mound for his 21st start of the season. He is 6-8 with a 5.55 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander went six innings against the New York Yankees, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks 57th in ERA (5.55), 57th in WHIP (1.472), and 47th in K/9 (7.5).
