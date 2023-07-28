The Minnesota Twins and Carlos Correa (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Mariners.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa has an OPS of .705, fueled by an OBP of .304 to go with a slugging percentage of .401. All three of those stats lead Minnesota hitters this season.

Correa has gotten a hit in 60 of 91 games this year (65.9%), including 18 multi-hit games (19.8%).

In 13.2% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Correa has had an RBI in 29 games this year (31.9%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (12.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 33 of 91 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 47 .229 AVG .228 .305 OBP .303 .382 SLG .418 16 XBH 20 4 HR 8 22 RBI 23 42/19 K/BB 49/19 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings