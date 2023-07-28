Byron Buxton is back in action for the Minnesota Twins against Brady Singer and the Kansas City RoyalsJuly 28 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 23 against the White Sox) he went 1-for-5.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton leads Minnesota with 57 hits, batting .195 this season with 30 extra-base hits.

Buxton has had a hit in 40 of 81 games this year (49.4%), including multiple hits 16 times (19.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 15 games this year (18.5%), homering in 5.1% of his plate appearances.

In 28.4% of his games this year, Buxton has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (13.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 43.2% of his games this season (35 of 81), with two or more runs 10 times (12.3%).

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 37 .216 AVG .169 .279 OBP .290 .506 SLG .308 19 XBH 11 14 HR 3 29 RBI 11 55/13 K/BB 51/22 4 SB 5

Royals Pitching Rankings