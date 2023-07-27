Australia vs. Nigeria: Live Stream, TV Channel & Game Info - July 27
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Thursday, July 27, Nigeria and Australia will continue group-stage action at the 2023 Women's World Cup in a match starting at 6:00 AM ET.
The matchup between Australia and Nigeria will be available on Fox Sports 1.
Watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Fubo! Sign up for a free trial and start watching live sports without cable today!
How to Watch Australia vs. Nigeria
- Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Brisbane, Australia
- Venue: Suncorp Stadium
Sign up for a Fubo free trial now to watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and more live sports!
Australia Group Stage Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|Ireland
|July 20
|W 1-0
|Home
|Nigeria
|July 27
|-
|Home
|Canada
|July 31
|-
|Away
Australia's Recent Performance
- Australia picked up a win on July 20 over Ireland by a final score of 1-0. The victorious Australia side took six more shots in the matchup, 13 to seven.
- Steph Catley scored in the match versus .
- Through one Women's World Cup game for Australia, Catley has scored one goal.
Get your 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!
Australia's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Lydia Williams #1
- Courtney Nevin #2
- Aivi Luik #3
- Clare Polkinghorne #4
- Cortnee Vine #5
- Clare Wheeler #6
- Steph Catley #7
- Alexandra Chidiac #8
- Caitlin Foord #9
- Emily van Egmond #10
- Mary Fowler #11
- Teagan Micah #12
- Tameka Yallop #13
- Alanna Kennedy #14
- Clare Hunt #15
- Hayley Raso #16
- Kyah Simon #17
- Mackenzie Arnold #18
- Katrina Gorry #19
- Sam Kerr #20
- Ellie Carpenter #21
- Charlotte Grant #22
- Kyra Cooney-Cross #23
Nigeria Group Stage Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|Canada
|July 20
|D 0-0
|Home
|Australia
|July 27
|-
|Away
|Ireland
|July 31
|-
|Away
Nigeria's Recent Performance
- In its most recent action on July 20, Nigeria tied Canada 0-0. Canada outshot Nigeria 15 to eight.
- Asisat Oshoala had a team-high two shots in the squad's scoreless performance.
Nigeria's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Tochukwu Oluehi #1
- Ashleigh Plumptre #2
- Osinachi Ohale #3
- Glory Ogbonna #4
- Onome Ebi #5
- Ifeoma Onumonu #6
- Toni Payne #7
- Asisat Oshoala #8
- Desire Oparanozie #9
- Christy Ucheibe #10
- Gift Monday #11
- Uchenna Kanu #12
- Deborah Abiodun #13
- Oluwatosin Demehin #14
- Rasheedat Ajibade #15
- Chiamaka Nnadozie #16
- Francisca Ordega #17
- Halimatu Ayinde #18
- Onyi Echegini #19
- Rofiat Imuran #20
- Esther Okoronkwo #21
- Michelle Alozie #22
- Yewande Balogun #23
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.