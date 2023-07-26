The Minnesota Twins (54-49) and the Seattle Mariners (51-50) will square off on Wednesday, July 26 at Target Field, with Joe Ryan pitching for the Twins and Bryce Miller taking the mound for the Mariners. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Twins as -130 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Mariners +105 moneyline odds. The total is 8 runs for this matchup.

Twins vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (9-6, 3.88 ERA) vs Miller - SEA (6-3, 3.50 ERA)

Twins vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have won 41 out of the 65 games, or 63.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Twins have a 33-19 record (winning 63.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins have a 5-1 record from the six games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total seven times.

The Mariners have been chosen as underdogs in 32 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (40.6%) in those games.

The Mariners have a mark of 6-10 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Mariners had a record of 2-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Twins vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Correa 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+190) Max Kepler 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+130) Alex Kirilloff 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175) Willi Castro 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+195) Matt Wallner 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+165)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 8th 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.