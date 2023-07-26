Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins will take on Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners at Target Field in the final of a three-game series, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank eighth in baseball with 135 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Minnesota ranks 15th in baseball, slugging .410.

The Twins are 24th in MLB with a .235 batting average.

Minnesota is the 18th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.4 runs per game (450 total).

The Twins' .314 on-base percentage ranks 20th in baseball.

Twins batters strike out 10.3 times per game, the most in MLB.

Minnesota's pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Minnesota has the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.75).

Twins pitchers combine for the No. 1 WHIP in the majors (1.170).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Joe Ryan (9-6) is going for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the Twins in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 3.88 ERA in 118 1/3 innings pitched, with 141 strikeouts.

His last time out was on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

Ryan is trying to pick up his 13th quality start of the season in this matchup.

Ryan is seeking his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 innings per appearance on the hill.

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 7/21/2023 White Sox W 9-4 Home Joe Ryan Lance Lynn 7/22/2023 White Sox W 3-2 Home Sonny Gray Dylan Cease 7/23/2023 White Sox W 5-4 Home Bailey Ober Lucas Giolito 7/24/2023 Mariners W 4-3 Home Kenta Maeda Luis Castillo 7/25/2023 Mariners L 9-7 Home Pablo Lopez George Kirby 7/26/2023 Mariners - Home Joe Ryan Bryce Miller 7/28/2023 Royals - Away Sonny Gray Brady Singer 7/29/2023 Royals - Away Bailey Ober Jordan Lyles 7/30/2023 Royals - Away Kenta Maeda Ryan Yarbrough 8/1/2023 Cardinals - Away Pablo Lopez Jack Flaherty 8/2/2023 Cardinals - Away Joe Ryan Miles Mikolas

