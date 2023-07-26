Alex Kirilloff and the Minnesota Twins will see Bryce Miller starting for the Seattle Mariners in the final game of a three-game series, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

The Twins are the favorite in this one, at -130, while the underdog Mariners have +105 odds to play spoiler. The total is 8 runs for this matchup.

Twins vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -130 +105 8 -115 -105 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 5-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins are 41-24 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 63.1% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, Minnesota has a record of 33-19 (63.5%).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Twins' implied win probability is 56.5%.

Minnesota has combined with opponents to go over the total 48 times this season for a 48-49-6 record against the over/under.

The Twins have a 4-7-0 record ATS this season (covering just 36.4% of the time).

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-23 24-26 26-21 28-27 43-37 11-11

