After batting .179 with a double, a triple, a home run, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Trevor Larnach and the Minnesota Twins take on the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to Bryce Miller) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Trevor Larnach At The Plate

Larnach is hitting .209 with five doubles, three triples, six home runs and 24 walks.

In 53.1% of his games this season (26 of 49), Larnach has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (12.2%) he recorded at least two.

In six games this season, he has homered (12.2%, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate).

Larnach has driven in a run in 19 games this season (38.8%), including seven games with more than one RBI (14.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored a run in 17 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 28 .235 AVG .189 .358 OBP .272 .412 SLG .378 7 XBH 7 2 HR 4 13 RBI 19 27/13 K/BB 39/11 0 SB 1

