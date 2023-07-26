Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Mariners - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Joey Gallo (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Miller. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Mariners.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo has eight doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 35 walks while batting .170.
- Gallo has gotten at least one hit in 39.2% of his games this season (31 of 79), with at least two hits six times (7.6%).
- He has homered in 20.3% of his games this season, and 6.5% of his chances at the plate.
- In 22.8% of his games this season, Gallo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 27 times this year (34.2%), including three games with multiple runs (3.8%).
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|38
|.174
|AVG
|.167
|.286
|OBP
|.291
|.385
|SLG
|.500
|12
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|12
|12
|RBI
|19
|53/16
|K/BB
|56/19
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (111 total, 1.1 per game).
- Miller (6-3) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 14th start of the season. He has a 3.50 ERA in 69 1/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.50 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .204 to opposing batters.
