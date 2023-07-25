When the Minnesota Twins (54-48) and Seattle Mariners (50-50) face off at Target Field on Tuesday, July 25, Pablo Lopez will get the call for the Twins, while the Mariners will send George Kirby to the mound. The game will begin at 7:40 PM ET.

The Mariners have been listed as +100 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Twins (-120). The over/under is 7.5 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

Twins vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (5-6, 4.22 ERA) vs Kirby - SEA (9-8, 3.23 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Twins vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Twins versus Mariners game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Twins (-120) in this matchup, means that you think the Twins will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $18.33 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Max Kepler get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Twins vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 64 times and won 41, or 64.1%, of those games.

The Twins have gone 39-22 (winning 63.9% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins won each of the six games they played as a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Mariners have come away with 12 wins in the 31 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Mariners have been victorious nine times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Mariners have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Twins vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Correa 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+200) Max Kepler 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+130) Alex Kirilloff 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+165) Willi Castro 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+180) Matt Wallner 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 8th 1st

Think the Twins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Minnesota and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.