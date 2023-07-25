Tuesday's contest that pits the Minnesota Twins (54-48) versus the Seattle Mariners (50-50) at Target Field should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Twins. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on July 25.

The probable pitchers are Pablo Lopez (5-6) for the Twins and George Kirby (9-8) for the Mariners.

Twins vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN

Twins vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Twins 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have won 41, or 64.1%, of the 64 games they've played as favorites this season.

Minnesota has entered 61 games this season favored by -120 or more and is 39-22 in those contests.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota has scored 443 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Twins have a 3.69 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.

