When the Minnesota Twins (53-48) and Seattle Mariners (50-49) match up at Target Field on Monday, July 24, Kenta Maeda will get the nod for the Twins, while the Mariners will send Luis Castillo to the mound. The game will start at 7:40 PM ET.

The Twins are -110 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Mariners (-110). The over/under for the game has been listed at 8 runs.

Twins vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Maeda - MIN (2-5, 5.10 ERA) vs Castillo - SEA (6-7, 3.12 ERA)

Twins vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Twins vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 63 times and won 40, or 63.5%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, the Twins have gone 40-25 (61.5%).

The implied probability of a win from Minnesota, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

The Twins were the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and won every time.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over eight times.

The Mariners have been chosen as underdogs in 30 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (40%) in those games.

This year, the Mariners have won 12 of 30 games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Mariners have been underdogs just once and won that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Twins vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+200) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+210) Max Kepler 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Christian Vázquez 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+260) Michael A. Taylor 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+333)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 8th 1st

