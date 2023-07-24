Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Mariners - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Byron Buxton (.156 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 128 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the White Sox.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Byron Buxton At The Plate
- Buxton leads Minnesota in total hits (57) this season while batting .195 with 30 extra-base hits.
- Buxton has had a hit in 40 of 81 games this year (49.4%), including multiple hits 16 times (19.8%).
- He has gone deep in 15 games this season (18.5%), homering in 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Buxton has an RBI in 23 of 81 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 35 of 81 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|37
|.216
|AVG
|.169
|.279
|OBP
|.290
|.506
|SLG
|.308
|19
|XBH
|11
|14
|HR
|3
|29
|RBI
|11
|55/13
|K/BB
|51/22
|4
|SB
|5
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Mariners have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.84).
- The Mariners surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (109 total, 1.1 per game).
- Castillo (6-7) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 3.12 ERA in 118 1/3 innings pitched, with 133 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.12), eighth in WHIP (1.056), and 16th in K/9 (10.1) among pitchers who qualify.
