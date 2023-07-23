Bailey Ober and Lucas Giolito are the projected starters when the Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox face off on Sunday at Target Field.

Twins vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank eighth in MLB action with 133 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Minnesota's .409 slugging percentage ranks 15th in MLB.

The Twins' .234 batting average ranks 24th in the majors.

Minnesota has the No. 19 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.3 runs per game (434 total runs).

The Twins' .312 on-base percentage ranks 21st in baseball.

The Twins' 10.2 strikeouts per game are the most in baseball.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in MLB.

Minnesota has the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.73).

The Twins have the lowest WHIP in the majors (1.170).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Ober makes the start for the Twins, his 16th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 2.74 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw six innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Ober is seeking his seventh quality start in a row.

Ober will look to continue a 16-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 frames per appearance).

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 7/18/2023 Mariners W 10-3 Away Bailey Ober Bryan Woo 7/19/2023 Mariners W 6-3 Away Kenta Maeda Luis Castillo 7/20/2023 Mariners L 5-0 Away Pablo Lopez George Kirby 7/21/2023 White Sox W 9-4 Home Joe Ryan Lance Lynn 7/22/2023 White Sox W 3-2 Home Sonny Gray Dylan Cease 7/23/2023 White Sox - Home Bailey Ober Lucas Giolito 7/24/2023 Mariners - Home Kenta Maeda Luis Castillo 7/25/2023 Mariners - Home Pablo Lopez George Kirby 7/26/2023 Mariners - Home Joe Ryan Bryce Miller 7/28/2023 Royals - Away Sonny Gray Brady Singer 7/29/2023 Royals - Away Bailey Ober Jordan Lyles

