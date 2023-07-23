Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. White Sox - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 3:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins and Max Kepler, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler is hitting .219 with seven doubles, 14 home runs and 20 walks.
- Kepler has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 70 games this year, with multiple hits in 22.9% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 20.0% of his games this season, and 5.3% of his plate appearances.
- Kepler has picked up an RBI in 31.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 14.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 35.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 8.6%.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|39
|.225
|AVG
|.215
|.289
|OBP
|.282
|.402
|SLG
|.444
|8
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|9
|16
|RBI
|20
|27/9
|K/BB
|31/11
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks first in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 4.62 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 139 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- The White Sox are sending Giolito (6-6) to the mound to make his 21st start of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.96 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old's 3.96 ERA ranks 37th, 1.198 WHIP ranks 32nd, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 20th among qualifying pitchers this season.
