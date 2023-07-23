Sweden vs. South Africa: Women’s World Cup Group G Odds, Stats and Live Stream - July 23
In the opening round of Group G matches at the 2023 Women's World Cup, on July 23 at 1:00 AM ET, Sweden will face South Africa.
Sportsbooks have given Sweden odds of -1121 to win this match, and South Africa is at +2450 (with the draw at +883). The over/under for this match is 3 goals, with the over at +115 and the under at -156.
Sweden vs. South Africa Game Info
- Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Time: 1:00 AM ET
- Location: Wellington, New Zealand
- Venue: Westpac Stadium
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Total: 3
- Sweden Moneyline: -1121
- South Africa Moneyline: +2450
Sweden Last World Cup Performance
Sweden was defeated by England in the semifinals of the 2019 World Cup, 2-1. Kosovare Asllani led her squad at the 2019 World Cup, scoring three goals and adding one assist). Also in 2019, Stina Blackstenius had two goals and one assist.
South Africa Last World Cup Performance
After earning zero points in the group stage of the 2019 World Cup (0-0-3 record), South Africa was knocked out of contention. Thembi Kgatlana scored a team-leading one goal in the tournament.
Sweden vs. South Africa Recent Performance
- Sweden was 7-2-2 in 2022 against teams participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup, scoring 23 goals and conceding 13. This year, its record is 1-2-1 versus fellow World Cup squads (seven goals scored, five allowed).
- In its last matchup with a fellow 2023 Women's World Cup participant -- against Norway on April 11 -- Sweden drew 3-3.
- South Africa's record in 2022 versus teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup went 3-0-4, and its goal differential was -13 in those games.
- In its most recent game with a fellow 2023 Women's World Cup team -- against Australia on October 8, 2022 -- South Africa lost 4-1.
Sweden Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Zecira Musovic
|27
|1
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Jonna Andersson
|30
|2
|Hammarby IF (Sweden)
|Linda Sembrant
|36
|3
|Juventus Turin (Italy)
|Hanna Lundkvist
|21
|4
|Atletico Madrid (Spain)
|Anna Sandberg
|20
|5
|BK Hacken FF (Sweden)
|Magdalena Eriksson
|29
|6
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Madelen Janogy
|27
|7
|Hammarby IF (Sweden)
|Lina Hurtig
|27
|8
|Arsenal WFC (England)
|Kosovare Asllani
|33
|9
|AC Milan (Italy)
|Sofia Jakobsson
|33
|10
|San Diego Wave FC (United States)
|Stina Blackstenius
|27
|11
|Arsenal WFC (England)
|Jennifer Falk
|30
|12
|BK Hacken FF (Sweden)
|Amanda Ilestedt
|30
|13
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|Nathalie Bjorn
|26
|14
|Everton FC (England)
|Rebecka Blomqvist
|25
|15
|VfL Wolfsburg (Germany)
|Filippa Angeldal
|26
|16
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Caroline Seger
|38
|17
|FC Rosengaard (Sweden)
|Fridolina Rolfo
|29
|18
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Johanna Kaneryd
|26
|19
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Hanna Bennison
|20
|20
|Everton FC (England)
|Tove Enblom
|28
|21
|KIF Orebro DFF (Sweden)
|Olivia Schough
|32
|22
|FC Rosengaard (Sweden)
|Elin Rubensson
|30
|23
|BK Hacken FF (Sweden)
South Africa Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Kaylin Swart
|28
|1
|JVW FC (South Africa)
|Lebogang Ramalepe
|31
|2
|Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)
|Bongeka Gamede
|24
|3
|UWC Ladies FC (South Africa)
|Noko Matlou
|37
|4
|SD Eibar (Spain)
|Fikile Magama
|21
|5
|UWC Ladies FC (South Africa)
|Noxolo Cesane
|-
|6
|-
|Karabo Dhlamini
|21
|7
|Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)
|Hildah Magaia
|28
|8
|Sejong Sportstoto WFC (South Korea)
|Gabriela Salgado
|-
|9
|JVW FC (South Africa)
|Linda Motlhalo
|25
|10
|Glasgow City LFC (Scotland)
|Thembi Kgatlana
|27
|11
|Racing Louisville FC (United States)
|Jermaine Seoposenwe
|29
|12
|FC Juarez (Mexico)
|Bambanani Mbane
|33
|13
|Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)
|Tiisetso Makhubela
|26
|14
|Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)
|Refiloe Jane
|30
|15
|Sassuolo Calcio (Italy)
|Andile Dlamini
|30
|16
|Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)
|Melinda Kgadiete
|30
|17
|Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)
|Sibulele Holweni
|22
|18
|UWC Ladies FC (South Africa)
|Kholosa Biyana
|28
|19
|UWC Ladies FC (South Africa)
|Robyn Moodaly
|29
|20
|JVW FC (South Africa)
|Kebotseng Moletsane
|28
|21
|-
|Nomvula Kgoale
|-
|22
|-
|Wendy Shongwe
|20
|23
|-
