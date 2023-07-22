Ryan Jeffers Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. White Sox - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 3:27 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On Saturday, Ryan Jeffers (.242 batting average in his past 10 games, with two home runs, three walks and four RBI) and the Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the White Sox.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers is batting .260 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 18 walks.
- Jeffers will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .235 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
- In 51.0% of his 51 games this season, Jeffers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 51 games he has played this season, he's homered in five of them (9.8%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Jeffers has driven in a run in 11 games this year (21.6%), including three games with more than one RBI (5.9%).
- He has scored in 33.3% of his games this year (17 of 51), with two or more runs four times (7.8%).
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|25
|.279
|AVG
|.244
|.388
|OBP
|.352
|.500
|SLG
|.372
|8
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|10
|23/9
|K/BB
|28/9
|0
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 4.64 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 139 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Cease (4-3 with a 4.18 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 21st of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.18), 46th in WHIP (1.337), and seventh in K/9 (10.8) among qualifying pitchers.
