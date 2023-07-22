Carl Yuan is in eighth place, with a score of -7, following the second round of the Barracuda Championship at Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood).

Carl Yuan Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Yuan has scored under par seven times, while also posting six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 12 rounds, Yuan has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

Yuan has finished in the top 20 twice in his past five tournaments, and as high as the top 10 in one.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

Yuan has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 32 -7 260 0 8 0 1 $481,522

Barracuda Championship Insights and Stats

Yuan finished eighth on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

This course is set up to play at 7,480 yards, 463 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course Yuan has played i the last year (7,293 yards) is 187 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,480).

Yuan's Last Time Out

Yuan shot poorly on the eight par-3 holes at the Barbasol Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the 27th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.05 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Barbasol Championship, which placed him in the 31st percentile among all competitors.

Yuan shot better than just 5% of the competitors at the Barbasol Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.13 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.50.

Yuan carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Barbasol Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Barbasol Championship, Yuan carded two bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 1.9).

Yuan's three birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Barbasol Championship were less than the tournament average (5.2).

At that last competition, Yuan's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 4.9).

Yuan finished the Barbasol Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2), with three on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Barbasol Championship, Yuan carded three bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 0.9.

Barracuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Par: 71 / 7,480 yards

71 / 7,480 yards Yuan Odds to Win: +3000

All statistics in this article reflect Yuan's performance prior to the 2023 Barracuda Championship.

