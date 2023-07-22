On Saturday, Byron Buxton (.140 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 144 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit two homers in his last game (going 2-for-4) against the White Sox.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton leads Minnesota in total hits (56) this season while batting .197 with 30 extra-base hits.

In 49.4% of his games this year (39 of 79), Buxton has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (20.3%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in 19.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 23 games this year (29.1%), Buxton has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (13.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 43.0% of his games this season (34 of 79), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (12.7%) he has scored more than once.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 37 .221 AVG .169 .278 OBP .290 .526 SLG .308 19 XBH 11 14 HR 3 29 RBI 11 51/11 K/BB 51/22 3 SB 5

White Sox Pitching Rankings