Alexander Noren is in seventh place, at -3, after the first round of The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club.

Alexander Noren Insights

Noren has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds played.

He has posted one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 13 rounds.

Noren has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Noren has finished in the top 10 twice in his past five tournaments.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

Noren has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five events, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 32 -5 263 0 12 1 3 $973,702

The Open Championship Insights and Stats

In Noren's past eight appearances at this event, he has finished in the top 20 five times, including three top-10 finishes. His average finish has been 16th.

In his past eight appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend six times.

The most recent time Noren played this event was in 2023, and he finished seventh.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,029 yards in the past year, while Royal Liverpool Golf Club is set for a longer 7,383 yards.

Courses that Noren has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,365 yards, 18 yards shorter than the 7,383-yard Royal Liverpool Golf Club this week.

Noren's Last Time Out

Noren was in the eighth percentile on par 3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, with an average of 3.20 strokes on the 10 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.15 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Genesis Scottish Open, which placed him in the 20th percentile among all competitors.

Noren was better than 39% of the competitors at the Genesis Scottish Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.64.

Noren shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 10 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open (the other participants averaged 1.8).

On the 10 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Noren carded three bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.4).

Noren carded fewer birdies or better (three) than the field average of 4.9 on the 20 par-4s at the Genesis Scottish Open.

In that most recent outing, Noren's par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, 5.6).

Noren ended the Genesis Scottish Open underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.6), with two on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the Genesis Scottish Open averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Noren finished without one.

The Open Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Royal Liverpool Golf Club

Royal Liverpool Golf Club Location: Hoylake, United Kingdom

Hoylake, United Kingdom Par: 71 / 7,383 yards

71 / 7,383 yards Noren Odds to Win: +15000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Noren's performance prior to the 2023 The Open Championship.

