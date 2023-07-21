Willi Castro -- with a slugging percentage of .273 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the mound, on July 21 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro is hitting .243 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks.

In 38 of 71 games this year (53.5%) Castro has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (19.7%).

He has gone deep in 5.6% of his games in 2023 (four of 71), and 2% of his trips to the dish.

Castro has picked up an RBI in 22.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 4.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

In 36.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (7.0%).

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 37 .229 AVG .254 .324 OBP .314 .385 SLG .341 9 XBH 6 3 HR 2 11 RBI 9 27/10 K/BB 38/7 9 SB 11

