Ryan Jeffers -- 1-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the mound, on July 21 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers is batting .261 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 18 walks.

Jeffers has recorded a hit in 25 of 50 games this season (50.0%), including 10 multi-hit games (20.0%).

In four games this season, he has homered (8.0%, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate).

Jeffers has driven home a run in 10 games this season (20.0%), including more than one RBI in 6.0% of his games.

He has scored in 16 games this season (32.0%), including multiple runs in four games.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 25 .281 AVG .244 .395 OBP .352 .469 SLG .372 7 XBH 6 2 HR 2 3 RBI 10 22/9 K/BB 28/9 0 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings