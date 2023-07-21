A match in the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag quarterfinals is next up for Roberto Carballes Baena, and he will face Stan Wawrinka. Carballes Baena has +900 odds to be crowned champion at Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris.

Carballes Baena at the 2023 Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 21-30

July 21-30 Venue: Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris

Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris Location: Umag, Croatia

Umag, Croatia Court Surface: Clay

Carballes Baena's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Friday, July 28 (at 3:00 PM ET), Carballes Baena will meet Wawrinka, after getting past Taro Daniel 6-3, 6-1 in the previous round.

Carballes Baena Stats

Carballes Baena is coming off a 6-3, 6-1 victory over No. 113-ranked Daniel in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

In 23 tournaments over the past 12 months, Carballes Baena has gone 20-22 and has won one title.

Carballes Baena has won one tournament over the past year on clay, with a match record of 12-12 on that surface.

Carballes Baena has played 23.6 games per match in his 42 matches over the past 12 months across all court types.

In his 24 matches on a clay surface over the past year, Carballes Baena has averaged 23.2 games.

Carballes Baena has won 23.1% of his return games and 73.8% of his service games over the past 12 months.

On clay over the past year, Carballes Baena has been victorious in 73.1% of his service games and 24.5% of his return games.

