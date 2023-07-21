The MLB schedule today should provide some fireworks. The contests include the Los Angeles Dodgers squaring off against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field.

In terms of live coverage, we have everything you need to know about today's MLB action here. Take a look at the links below.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Chicago Cubs (45-51) play host to the St. Louis Cardinals (44-53)

The Cardinals will look to pick up a road win at Wrigley Field versus the Cubs on Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.273 AVG, 6 HR, 54 RBI)

Nico Hoerner (.273 AVG, 6 HR, 54 RBI) STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.287 AVG, 21 HR, 74 RBI)

CHC Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -128 +109 8.5

The Detroit Tigers (44-52) face the San Diego Padres (46-51)

The Padres will take to the field at Comerica Park versus the Tigers on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.231 AVG, 14 HR, 52 RBI)

Spencer Torkelson (.231 AVG, 14 HR, 52 RBI) SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.262 AVG, 17 HR, 54 RBI)

SD Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -142 +120 9

The Tampa Bay Rays (60-40) face the Baltimore Orioles (59-37)

The Orioles hope to get a road victory at Tropicana Field versus the Rays on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.273 AVG, 11 HR, 45 RBI)

Wander Franco (.273 AVG, 11 HR, 45 RBI) BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.274 AVG, 13 HR, 42 RBI)

TB Moneyline BAL Moneyline Total -154 +131 8

The Miami Marlins (53-45) host the Colorado Rockies (37-59)

The Rockies will hit the field at LoanDepot park versus the Marlins on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.376 AVG, 3 HR, 46 RBI)

Luis Arraez (.376 AVG, 3 HR, 46 RBI) COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.254 AVG, 15 HR, 46 RBI)

MIA Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -232 +190 8.5

The New York Yankees (50-47) play the Kansas City Royals (28-70)

The Royals will look to pick up a road win at Yankee Stadium against the Yankees on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: YES

YES Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.263 AVG, 14 HR, 39 RBI)

Gleyber Torres (.263 AVG, 14 HR, 39 RBI) KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.251 AVG, 16 HR, 51 RBI)

NYY Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -210 +177 9

The Washington Nationals (38-58) host the San Francisco Giants (54-43)

The Giants will hit the field at Nationals Park against the Nationals on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.289 AVG, 15 HR, 51 RBI)

Lane Thomas (.289 AVG, 15 HR, 51 RBI) SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.274 AVG, 9 HR, 29 RBI)

SF Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -158 +136 9.5

The Boston Red Sox (51-46) play host to the New York Mets (45-51)

The Mets will look to pick up a road win at Fenway Park against the Red Sox on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BOS Key Player: Justin Turner (.289 AVG, 15 HR, 61 RBI)

Justin Turner (.289 AVG, 15 HR, 61 RBI) NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.229 AVG, 19 HR, 61 RBI)

BOS Moneyline NYM Moneyline Total -120 +101 9.5

The Cincinnati Reds (52-46) take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (54-43)

The Diamondbacks will take to the field at Great American Ball Park versus the Reds on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.253 AVG, 14 HR, 51 RBI)

Jonathan India (.253 AVG, 14 HR, 51 RBI) ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.286 AVG, 19 HR, 51 RBI)

CIN Moneyline ARI Moneyline Total -118 -101 10.5

The Cleveland Guardians (47-49) play the Philadelphia Phillies (52-44)

The Phillies will look to pick up a road win at Progressive Field versus the Guardians on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.285 AVG, 14 HR, 54 RBI)

José Ramírez (.285 AVG, 14 HR, 54 RBI) PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.290 AVG, 14 HR, 57 RBI)

PHI Moneyline CLE Moneyline Total -123 +103 8.5

The Texas Rangers (58-39) face the Los Angeles Dodgers (55-40)

The Dodgers will look to pick up a road win at Globe Life Field against the Rangers on Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.275 AVG, 13 HR, 59 RBI)

Marcus Semien (.275 AVG, 13 HR, 59 RBI) LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.279 AVG, 27 HR, 65 RBI)

TEX Moneyline LAD Moneyline Total -116 -103 9.5

The Milwaukee Brewers (54-43) play host to the Atlanta Braves (62-33)

The Braves will look to pick up a road win at American Family Field against the Brewers on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.284 AVG, 14 HR, 54 RBI)

Christian Yelich (.284 AVG, 14 HR, 54 RBI) ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.332 AVG, 23 HR, 58 RBI)

ATL Moneyline MIL Moneyline Total -126 +106 9

The Minnesota Twins (50-48) host the Chicago White Sox (41-57)

The White Sox will take to the field at Target Field against the Twins on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.231 AVG, 12 HR, 42 RBI)

Carlos Correa (.231 AVG, 12 HR, 42 RBI) CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.275 AVG, 28 HR, 57 RBI)

MIN Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -160 +137 8

The Los Angeles Angels (49-48) take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (42-54)

The Pirates will hit the field at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against the Angels on Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.306 AVG, 35 HR, 76 RBI)

Shohei Ohtani (.306 AVG, 35 HR, 76 RBI) PIT Key Player: Carlos Santana (.230 AVG, 9 HR, 45 RBI)

LAA Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -200 +168 8

The Oakland Athletics (27-72) face the Houston Astros (54-43)

The Astros will take to the field at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum versus the Athletics on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.239 AVG, 16 HR, 44 RBI)

Brent Rooker (.239 AVG, 16 HR, 44 RBI) HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.298 AVG, 14 HR, 64 RBI)

HOU Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -261 +216 7.5

The Seattle Mariners (48-48) face the Toronto Blue Jays (54-43)

The Blue Jays will hit the field at T-Mobile Park versus the Mariners on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.246 AVG, 13 HR, 50 RBI)

Julio Rodríguez (.246 AVG, 13 HR, 50 RBI) TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.272 AVG, 15 HR, 61 RBI)

SEA Moneyline TOR Moneyline Total -126 +106 8

