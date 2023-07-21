A Group E matchup between the United States and Vietnam, their first contest in the 2023 Women's World Cup, begins at 9:00 PM ET on July 21 at Eden Park.

In terms of the odds, the United States is -25806, the draw is +2950, and Vietnam is +5150. The over/under for this game is 6 goals, with the over at -119 and the under at -119.

Bet on the result of United States vs. Vietnam at DraftKings! Bet now to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!

United States vs. Vietnam Game Info

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Auckland, New Zealand

Auckland, New Zealand Venue: Eden Park

Eden Park TV Channel: FOX US

FOX US Total: 6

6 United States Moneyline: -25806

-25806 Vietnam Moneyline: 5150

United States Last World Cup Performance

The United States won the previous World Cup, in 2019, defeating the Netherlands in the final 2-0. Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan were its leading scorers at the 2019 World Cup, with six goals each.

Vietnam Last World Cup Performance

Vietnam did not qualify for the 2019 World Cup in France.

Take your pick for United States vs. Vietnam on DraftKings! Use our link to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!

United States vs. Vietnam Recent Performance

So far this year, the United States is 7-0-0 against fellow 2023 Women's World Cup squads, with a goal differential of +16. In 2022, it went 10-0-3 in such matches (+24 goal differential).

On April 11, the United States posted a 1-0 win over Ireland. That was its most recent match against a fellow 2023 Women's World Cup participant.

In 2022, Vietnam was 1-0-5 against teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of -17. This year its record versus fellow World Cup squads is 0-0-3 (-4 goal differential).

In its last game with a fellow 2023 Women's World Cup team -- against Spain on July 13 -- Vietnam lost 9-0.

United States Roster

Name Age Number Club Alyssa Naeher 35 1 Chicago Red Stars (United States) Ashley Sanchez 24 2 Washington Spirit (United States) Sofia Huerta 30 3 OL Reign (United States) Naomi Girma 23 4 San Diego Wave FC (United States) Kelley O'Hara 34 5 Gotham FC (United States) Lynn Williams 30 6 - Alyssa Thompson 18 7 Angel City FC (United States) Julie Ertz 31 8 Angel City FC (United States) Savannah DeMelo 25 9 Racing Louisville FC (United States) Lindsey Horan 29 10 Olympique Lyon (France) Sophia Smith 22 11 Portland Thorns FC (United States) Alana Cook 26 12 OL Reign (United States) Alex Morgan 34 13 - Emily Sonnett 29 14 OL Reign (United States) Megan Rapinoe 38 15 OL Reign (United States) Rose Lavelle 28 16 OL Reign (United States) Andi Sullivan 27 17 Washington Spirit (United States) Casey Murphy 27 18 North Carolina Courage (United States) Crystal Dunn 31 19 Portland Thorns FC (United States) Trinity Rodman 21 20 Washington Spirit (United States) Aubrey Kingsbury 31 21 Washington Spirit (United States) Kristie Mewis 32 22 Gotham FC (United States) Emily Fox 25 23 North Carolina Courage (United States)

Get your Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!

Vietnam Roster

Name Age Number Club Dao Thị Kieu Oanh 20 1 - Luong Thi Thu Thuong 23 2 - Thi Kieu Chuong 27 3 - Tran Thị Thu 32 4 - Thi Loan Hoang 28 5 - Tran Thi Thuy Nga 28 6 - Thi Tuyet Dung Nguyen 29 7 - Tran Thi Thuy Trang 34 8 - Huynh Nhu 31 9 - Tran Thi Hai Linh 22 10 - Thi Thao Thai 28 11 - Pham Hai Yen 28 12 - Le Thị Diem My 29 13 - Thi Kim Thanh Tran 29 14 - Thi Thuy Hang Nguyen 23 15 - Duong Thi Van 28 16 - Thi Thu Thao Tran 30 17 - Thi Hoa Vu 19 18 - Thanh Nha Nguyen Thi 21 19 - Thi Hang Khong 29 20 - Van Su Ngan Thi 22 21 - Thi My Anh Nguyen 28 22 - Thi Bich Thuy Nguyen 29 23 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.