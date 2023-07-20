The Minnesota Twins (50-47) will look to Edouard Julien, on a two-game homer streak, against the Seattle Mariners (47-48) at 3:40 PM ET on Thursday, at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners will look to George Kirby (8-8) against the Twins and Pablo Lopez (5-5).

Twins vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (8-8, 3.43 ERA) vs Lopez - MIN (5-5, 4.24 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Pablo Lopez

The Twins are sending Lopez (5-5) to make his 20th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.24 ERA and 145 strikeouts through 116 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.24, with 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season. Opponents have a .227 batting average against him.

Lopez is trying to pick up his 12th quality start of the season.

Lopez will try to continue an 11-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.1 innings per appearance).

In two of his 19 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: George Kirby

Kirby (8-8) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up six earned runs and allowed eight hits in five innings against the Detroit Tigers.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.43 and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .253 in 18 games this season.

He has 14 quality starts in 18 chances this season.

Kirby has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 25-year-old's 3.43 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.074 WHIP ranks ninth, and 7.4 K/9 ranks 50th.

