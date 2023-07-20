Twins vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 20
Thursday's game that pits the Seattle Mariners (47-48) versus the Minnesota Twins (50-47) at T-Mobile Park should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Mariners. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET on July 20.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send George Kirby (8-8) to the mound, while Pablo Lopez (5-5) will take the ball for the Twins.
Twins vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
Twins vs. Mariners Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Mariners 5, Twins 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Mariners
- Total Prediction: Over 7 runs
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, Minnesota and its foes are 7-2-1 in its last 10 contests.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Twins' past 10 matchups.
- The Twins have won in 13, or 37.1%, of the 35 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Minnesota has a mark of 7-14 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Twins have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Minnesota scores the 19th-most runs in baseball (422 total, 4.4 per game).
- The Twins have pitched to a 3.73 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 15
|@ Athletics
|W 10-7
|Pablo Lopez vs Austin Pruitt
|July 16
|@ Athletics
|W 5-4
|Joe Ryan vs JP Sears
|July 17
|@ Mariners
|L 7-6
|Sonny Gray vs Logan Gilbert
|July 18
|@ Mariners
|W 10-3
|Bailey Ober vs Bryan Woo
|July 19
|@ Mariners
|W 6-3
|Kenta Maeda vs Luis Castillo
|July 20
|@ Mariners
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs George Kirby
|July 21
|White Sox
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Lance Lynn
|July 22
|White Sox
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Dylan Cease
|July 23
|White Sox
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Lucas Giolito
|July 24
|Mariners
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Luis Castillo
|July 25
|Mariners
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs George Kirby
