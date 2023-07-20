After batting .231 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins face the Seattle Mariners (who will start George Kirby) at 3:40 PM ET on Thursday.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) against the Mariners.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler is batting .224 with seven doubles, 14 home runs and 20 walks.

Kepler enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .364 with two homers.

Kepler has reached base via a hit in 34 games this season (of 67 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.

In 14 games this year, he has hit a home run (20.9%, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate).

In 22 games this season (32.8%), Kepler has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (14.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 35.8% of his games this season (24 of 67), he has scored, and in six of those games (9.0%) he has scored more than once.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 38 .234 AVG .216 .302 OBP .284 .426 SLG .448 8 XBH 13 5 HR 9 16 RBI 20 26/9 K/BB 31/11 0 SB 0

