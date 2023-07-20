The Minnesota Twins, including Carlos Correa (.356 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points above season-long percentage), take on starter George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Thursday at 3:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Mariners.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: George Kirby
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Carlos Correa At The Plate

  • Correa leads Minnesota in OBP (.305), slugging percentage (.410) and total hits (77) this season.
  • Correa has reached base via a hit in 56 games this year (of 85 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 14.1% of his games in 2023 (12 of 85), and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Correa has picked up an RBI in 30.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 36.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 5.9%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 47
.234 AVG .228
.306 OBP .303
.400 SLG .418
14 XBH 20
4 HR 8
19 RBI 23
36/15 K/BB 49/19
0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
  • The Mariners' 3.85 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to allow 103 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
  • Kirby (8-8 with a 3.43 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 19th of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw five innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.43), ninth in WHIP (1.074), and 50th in K/9 (7.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.