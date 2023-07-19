Willi Castro Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Mariners - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Willi Castro (.267 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-5 with two RBI) in his last game against the Mariners.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro has nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks while hitting .243.
- Castro has gotten a hit in 37 of 69 games this year (53.6%), including 13 multi-hit games (18.8%).
- Looking at the 69 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (5.8%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 16 games this year (23.2%), Castro has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (4.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 26 times this season (37.7%), including five games with multiple runs (7.2%).
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|35
|.229
|AVG
|.254
|.324
|OBP
|.318
|.385
|SLG
|.347
|9
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|9
|27/10
|K/BB
|35/7
|9
|SB
|10
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (100 total, 1.1 per game).
- Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his 20th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.04 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander went five innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 30-year-old's 3.04 ERA ranks 12th, 1.042 WHIP ranks seventh, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 19th among qualifying pitchers this season.
