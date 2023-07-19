Twins vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 19
Wednesday's game that pits the Seattle Mariners (47-47) against the Minnesota Twins (49-47) at T-Mobile Park has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-2 in favor of the Mariners. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on July 19.
The probable starters are Luis Castillo (6-7) for the Mariners and Kenta Maeda (2-5) for the Twins.
Twins vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Twins vs. Mariners Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Mariners 5, Twins 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Mariners
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Mariners vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Twins Player Props
|Mariners vs Twins Pitching Matchup
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and split those games 1-1.
- When it comes to the total, Minnesota and its opponents are 7-2-1 in its previous 10 games.
- The Twins' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.
- The Twins have been victorious in 12, or 35.3%, of the 34 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Minnesota has a win-loss record of 3-7 when favored by +125 or worse by sportsbooks this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for Minnesota is the No. 20 offense in the majors, scoring 4.3 runs per game (416 total runs).
- The Twins have pitched to a 3.74 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 14
|@ Athletics
|W 5-4
|Kenta Maeda vs Ken Waldichuk
|July 15
|@ Athletics
|W 10-7
|Pablo Lopez vs Austin Pruitt
|July 16
|@ Athletics
|W 5-4
|Joe Ryan vs JP Sears
|July 17
|@ Mariners
|L 7-6
|Sonny Gray vs Logan Gilbert
|July 18
|@ Mariners
|W 10-3
|Bailey Ober vs Bryan Woo
|July 19
|@ Mariners
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Luis Castillo
|July 20
|@ Mariners
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs George Kirby
|July 21
|White Sox
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Lance Lynn
|July 22
|White Sox
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Dylan Cease
|July 23
|White Sox
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Lucas Giolito
|July 24
|Mariners
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Luis Castillo
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.