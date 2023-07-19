Wednesday's game that pits the Seattle Mariners (47-47) against the Minnesota Twins (49-47) at T-Mobile Park has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-2 in favor of the Mariners. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on July 19.

The probable starters are Luis Castillo (6-7) for the Mariners and Kenta Maeda (2-5) for the Twins.

Twins vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Mariners 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to the total, Minnesota and its opponents are 7-2-1 in its previous 10 games.

The Twins' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.

The Twins have been victorious in 12, or 35.3%, of the 34 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Minnesota has a win-loss record of 3-7 when favored by +125 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Minnesota is the No. 20 offense in the majors, scoring 4.3 runs per game (416 total runs).

The Twins have pitched to a 3.74 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Schedule