Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Mariners - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Michael A. Taylor (.462 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Minnesota Twins face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Mariners.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .214 with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks.
- Taylor has reached base via a hit in 40 games this season (of 81 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- In 12.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Taylor has had an RBI in 18 games this year (22.2%), including eight multi-RBI outings (9.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 23 of 81 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|40
|.226
|AVG
|.202
|.256
|OBP
|.264
|.419
|SLG
|.395
|12
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|12
|46/4
|K/BB
|42/8
|5
|SB
|2
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.83).
- The Mariners give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (100 total, 1.1 per game).
- Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his 20th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.04 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (3.04), seventh in WHIP (1.042), and 19th in K/9 (9.8) among qualifying pitchers.
