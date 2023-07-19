After going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI in his last game, Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins take on the Seattle Mariners (who will start Luis Castillo) at 9:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI) against the Mariners.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler is batting .220 with seven doubles, 13 home runs and 20 walks.

Kepler enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .350 with one homer.

In 33 of 66 games this season (50.0%) Kepler has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (22.7%).

He has gone deep in 19.7% of his games in 2023 (13 of 66), and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

Kepler has driven home a run in 21 games this season (31.8%), including more than one RBI in 15.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 34.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.6%.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 37 .234 AVG .209 .302 OBP .280 .426 SLG .426 8 XBH 12 5 HR 8 16 RBI 19 26/9 K/BB 30/11 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings