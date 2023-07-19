Matt Wallner Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Mariners - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Matt Wallner -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the hill, on July 19 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Mariners.
Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Matt Wallner At The Plate
- Wallner is hitting .318 with a double, a home run and three walks.
- Wallner has gotten a hit in three of 11 games this season (27.3%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- Wallner has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in three of 11 games so far this season.
Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|2
|.368
|AVG
|.000
|.520
|OBP
|.250
|.579
|SLG
|.000
|2
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|0
|4/3
|K/BB
|2/0
|1
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 100 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Castillo (6-7) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 20th start of the season. He has a 3.04 ERA in 112 1/3 innings pitched, with 122 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 30-year-old's 3.04 ERA ranks 12th, 1.042 WHIP ranks seventh, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 19th among qualifying pitchers this season.
