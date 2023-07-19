The Minnesota Twins, including Byron Buxton (.159 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 126 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Mariners.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton is hitting .196 with 12 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 33 walks.

Buxton has recorded a hit in 38 of 77 games this season (49.4%), including 15 multi-hit games (19.5%).

He has hit a home run in 18.2% of his games in 2023 (14 of 77), and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

Buxton has had an RBI in 22 games this year (28.6%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (13.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 42.9% of his games this year (33 of 77), he has scored, and in nine of those games (11.7%) he has scored more than once.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 36 .213 AVG .175 .273 OBP .298 .487 SLG .317 17 XBH 11 12 HR 3 25 RBI 11 50/11 K/BB 49/22 3 SB 5

Mariners Pitching Rankings