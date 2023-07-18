On Tuesday, Willi Castro (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Minnesota Twins face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Woo. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro has nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks while hitting .234.

Castro has recorded a hit in 36 of 68 games this year (52.9%), including 12 multi-hit games (17.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 5.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 15 games this season (22.1%), Castro has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 26 of 68 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 34 .229 AVG .239 .324 OBP .306 .385 SLG .336 9 XBH 6 3 HR 2 11 RBI 7 27/10 K/BB 34/7 9 SB 9

Mariners Pitching Rankings