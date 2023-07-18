After going 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI in his most recent game, Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins take on the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to Bryan Woo) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler is batting .214 with six doubles, 13 home runs and 19 walks.

Kepler will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .238 with one homer over the course of his last games.

In 32 of 65 games this season (49.2%) Kepler has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (21.5%).

He has hit a home run in 13 games this year (20.0%), homering in 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

Kepler has picked up an RBI in 30.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 33.8% of his games this season (22 of 65), with two or more runs five times (7.7%).

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 36 .234 AVG .198 .302 OBP .268 .426 SLG .413 8 XBH 11 5 HR 8 16 RBI 17 26/9 K/BB 30/10 0 SB 0

