Matt Wallner -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Seattle Mariners, with Bryan Woo on the mound, on July 18 at 9:40 PM ET.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Matt Wallner At The Plate

Wallner is batting .350 with a double, a home run and three walks.

Wallner has gotten a hit in three of 10 games this season (30.0%), with multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one of 10 games, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.

Wallner has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in three games this season (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 1 .368 AVG .000 .520 OBP .000 .579 SLG .000 2 XBH 0 1 HR 0 4 RBI 0 4/3 K/BB 1/0 1 SB 0

