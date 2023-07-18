The Minnesota Twins, including Kyle Farmer and his .481 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Bryan Woo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Farmer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

Farmer is hitting .245 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks.

Farmer has gotten a hit in 32 of 62 games this season (51.6%), with at least two hits on 10 occasions (16.1%).

He has gone deep in 8.1% of his games this year, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Farmer has an RBI in 13 of 62 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 24 times this season (38.7%), including three games with multiple runs (4.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 27 .238 AVG .253 .322 OBP .284 .371 SLG .386 8 XBH 6 3 HR 2 9 RBI 11 31/7 K/BB 21/4 0 SB 1

Mariners Pitching Rankings