On Tuesday, Joey Gallo (.150 batting average in his past 10 games, with two home runs, four walks and three RBI) and the Minnesota Twins play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Woo. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Mariners.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo has eight doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 34 walks while batting .184.

Gallo has reached base via a hit in 31 games this year (of 73 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

In 21.9% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 7% of his trips to the plate.

Gallo has had at least one RBI in 24.7% of his games this year (18 of 73), with more than one RBI seven times (9.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 35.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.1%).

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 35 .184 AVG .183 .300 OBP .309 .408 SLG .548 12 XBH 14 5 HR 12 12 RBI 19 49/16 K/BB 49/18 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings