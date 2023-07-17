Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Mariners on July 17, 2023
Player prop bet options for Julio Rodriguez, Carlos Correa and others are listed when the Seattle Mariners host the Minnesota Twins at T-Mobile Park on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
Twins vs. Mariners Game Info
- When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Correa Stats
- Correa has 74 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 40 runs.
- He's slashing .232/.307/.408 on the year.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Athletics
|Jul. 16
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Jul. 15
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|4
|at Athletics
|Jul. 14
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 9
|0-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 8
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Buxton Stats
- Byron Buxton has collected 54 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 36 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He has a .199/.289/.417 slash line so far this year.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Athletics
|Jul. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Jul. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Jul. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Logan Gilbert Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Gilbert Stats
- The Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (7-5) to the mound for his 19th start this season.
- He's going for his third straight quality start.
- Gilbert has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In 18 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified pitchers this year, the 26-year-old's 3.66 ERA ranks 30th, .978 WHIP ranks second, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 34th.
Gilbert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Astros
|Jul. 9
|7.0
|3
|1
|1
|6
|0
|at Giants
|Jul. 4
|9.0
|5
|0
|0
|7
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 28
|6.0
|8
|4
|4
|4
|2
|at Orioles
|Jun. 23
|7.0
|2
|1
|1
|5
|1
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 17
|5.1
|6
|2
|2
|3
|3
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Rodríguez Stats
- Rodriguez has 94 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 30 walks and 49 RBI. He's also stolen 22 bases.
- He's slashed .250/.312/.407 so far this year.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 14
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Astros
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|at Astros
|Jul. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
J.P. Crawford Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)
Crawford Stats
- J.P. Crawford has 79 hits with 20 doubles, eight home runs, 53 walks and 33 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .258/.368/.402 so far this season.
- Crawford has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, four walks and an RBI.
Crawford Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 16
|3-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 15
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Astros
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
